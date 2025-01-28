Sign up
Photo 1003
Newcastle Ocean Baths
Next to the canoe pool I posted yesterday are the Newcastle Ocean Baths. It is a very popular place for swimmers and has recently re-opened after huge repairs and renovations.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4667
photos
251
followers
129
following
Views
10
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
