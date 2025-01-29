Previous
And the Winner is Number 5 by onewing
Photo 1004

And the Winner is Number 5

I have been out all day today and only just got home.

Here is another photo from the Newcastle Ocean Baths.

I will catch up with your photos this evening.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre ace
Beautiful colors
January 29th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful and blue !
January 29th, 2025  
