by onewing
Newcastle ocean baths re-opened in December 1023 after huge upgrades. I do like the style of these steps at the facility.

Early post today because I am going to the cinema this afternoon.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very art deco-ish!
January 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very cool! Like a layered wedding cake!
January 30th, 2025  
