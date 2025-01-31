Previous
Summertime by onewing
Photo 1006

Summertime

Another photo from Newcastle just before New Year.

It was a hot day. I don't think I could spend time sitting on a beach. I love walking on beaches, but just sitting there isn't for me.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact