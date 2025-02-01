Sign up
Photo 1007
Nobby's Lighthouse
One last photo from Newcastle for now and tomorrow I will begin on a new theme.
This is a view of Nobby's lighthouse from the pavilion.
Yesterday I went to Oakvale Farm with a friend and from tomorrow I will post photos from there.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4671
photos
251
followers
129
following
Shutterbug
ace
Nice view of the lighthouse. I also like that you captured the activity on the beach.
February 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So picturesque
February 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
So happily situated up there. Lovely shot!
February 1st, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Nice perspective against the sea.
February 1st, 2025
Corinne
ace
Nice composition
February 1st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful view! I like the two figures walking along the beach.
February 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful sight of this landmark !
February 1st, 2025
