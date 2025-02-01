Previous
Nobby's Lighthouse by onewing
Photo 1007

Nobby's Lighthouse

One last photo from Newcastle for now and tomorrow I will begin on a new theme.

This is a view of Nobby's lighthouse from the pavilion.

Yesterday I went to Oakvale Farm with a friend and from tomorrow I will post photos from there.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Nice view of the lighthouse. I also like that you captured the activity on the beach.
February 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So picturesque
February 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
So happily situated up there. Lovely shot!
February 1st, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Nice perspective against the sea.
February 1st, 2025  
Corinne ace
Nice composition
February 1st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful view! I like the two figures walking along the beach.
February 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful sight of this landmark !
February 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact