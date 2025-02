Who Says I've Got Attitude

On Friday I went to Oakvale Farm with a friend, it was a very hot, humid day but at least it was overcast. Luckily, I took plenty of water with me as the humidity was a killer, but we still spent a couple of hours there taking photos.



I just loved this ostrich, they always look so superior don't they. I think this one had been doing a spot of digging.



I love his eyelashes



I will be posting photos taken at Oakvale for the next few days.