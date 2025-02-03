Previous
Stone Curlew by onewing
Stone Curlew

Late posting today because we have been in Newcastle. David had a medical appointment at the eye hospital.

This stone curlew was very difficult to get a decent photo of because he kept wandering in the shrubbery at Oakvale Farm. I did manage to get this one photo before he disappeared again.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Barb ace
Simply beautiful capture, Babs!
February 3rd, 2025  
eDorre ace
Lovely profile shot
February 3rd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Look at that eye!
February 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Still a lovely shot, looks a bit like our dikkops.
February 3rd, 2025  
Yao RL ace
So sweet.
February 3rd, 2025  
Poppo Livy ace
Love these guys
February 3rd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh marvellous capture!
February 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
@ludwigsdiana Yes they are the same family
February 3rd, 2025  
