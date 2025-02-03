Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1009
Stone Curlew
Late posting today because we have been in Newcastle. David had a medical appointment at the eye hospital.
This stone curlew was very difficult to get a decent photo of because he kept wandering in the shrubbery at Oakvale Farm. I did manage to get this one photo before he disappeared again.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
8
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4673
photos
251
followers
130
following
276% complete
View this month »
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Simply beautiful capture, Babs!
February 3rd, 2025
eDorre
ace
Lovely profile shot
February 3rd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Look at that eye!
February 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Still a lovely shot, looks a bit like our dikkops.
February 3rd, 2025
Yao RL
ace
So sweet.
February 3rd, 2025
Poppo Livy
ace
Love these guys
February 3rd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh marvellous capture!
February 3rd, 2025
Babs
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Yes they are the same family
February 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close