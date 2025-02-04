Previous
As Happy As a Pig in Mud by onewing
Photo 1010

As Happy As a Pig in Mud

Another photo from Oakvale Farm.

The pig enclosure was clean, tidy and dry apart from this little corner and this little piggy decided it was the perfect spot to sleep.

He sure looked happy and cool.

Sorry I am a bit absent, got a very busy week.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Hahhhh!! Guess it must have been really cool in there. Look like its sound asleep. Great shot.
February 4th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Great shot and wonderful title
February 4th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Hog Heaven for sure!
February 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact