Previous
Photo 1010
As Happy As a Pig in Mud
Another photo from Oakvale Farm.
The pig enclosure was clean, tidy and dry apart from this little corner and this little piggy decided it was the perfect spot to sleep.
He sure looked happy and cool.
Sorry I am a bit absent, got a very busy week.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4674
photos
251
followers
130
following
276% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
8
3
1
2022 and onwards
DMC-FZ300
Rick
ace
Hahhhh!! Guess it must have been really cool in there. Look like its sound asleep. Great shot.
February 4th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Great shot and wonderful title
February 4th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Hog Heaven for sure!
February 4th, 2025
