Even The Roo Thought It Was Hot.

I have just got home, and it has been a really hot and humid day today. I think we are heading for a storm now, so I am trying to get posted before it arrives.



I took this photo at Oakvale and it was hot and humid that day too. Even the kangaroo thought it was hot. He was happy to have a bit of a doze instead of entertaining the visitors. ha ha.