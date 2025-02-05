Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1011
Even The Roo Thought It Was Hot.
I have just got home, and it has been a really hot and humid day today. I think we are heading for a storm now, so I am trying to get posted before it arrives.
I took this photo at Oakvale and it was hot and humid that day too. Even the kangaroo thought it was hot. He was happy to have a bit of a doze instead of entertaining the visitors. ha ha.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
7
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4675
photos
251
followers
130
following
276% complete
View this month »
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
Sweet snoozer
February 5th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Oh bless! A snoozing roo!
February 5th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
He looks very comfy
February 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful roo and shot, I am surprised he did not look for some shade;-)
February 5th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
He is very chilled!!! haha
February 5th, 2025
julia
ace
Hot and humid here today as well.. I feel like the Kangaroo..
February 5th, 2025
Babs
ace
@julzmaioro
ha ha me too
February 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close