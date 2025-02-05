Previous
Even The Roo Thought It Was Hot. by onewing
Photo 1011

Even The Roo Thought It Was Hot.

I have just got home, and it has been a really hot and humid day today. I think we are heading for a storm now, so I am trying to get posted before it arrives.

I took this photo at Oakvale and it was hot and humid that day too. Even the kangaroo thought it was hot. He was happy to have a bit of a doze instead of entertaining the visitors. ha ha.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Sweet snoozer
February 5th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Oh bless! A snoozing roo!
February 5th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
He looks very comfy
February 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful roo and shot, I am surprised he did not look for some shade;-)
February 5th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
He is very chilled!!! haha
February 5th, 2025  
julia ace
Hot and humid here today as well.. I feel like the Kangaroo..
February 5th, 2025  
Babs ace
@julzmaioro ha ha me too
February 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact