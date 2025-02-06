Sign up
Previous
Photo 1012
White Peacock
Another photo from Oakvale Farm. I had to chase this peacock around to finally be able to get a close up of him.
I have been out to the cinema today with friends to see the movie Maria and then out for lunch afterwards.
Another hot day but cool in the cinema.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4676
photos
251
followers
130
following
277% complete
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up with his fancy hairdo. You seem to have exhausted the poor fellow Babs, ha ha ;-)
February 6th, 2025
