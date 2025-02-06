Previous
White Peacock by onewing
White Peacock

Another photo from Oakvale Farm. I had to chase this peacock around to finally be able to get a close up of him.

I have been out to the cinema today with friends to see the movie Maria and then out for lunch afterwards.

Another hot day but cool in the cinema.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana ace
Beautiful close up with his fancy hairdo. You seem to have exhausted the poor fellow Babs, ha ha ;-)
February 6th, 2025  
