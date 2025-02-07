Sign up
Previous
Photo 1013
Showing Off
A while after taking yesterday's close up of this peacock I wandered back to where he was, and he decided to show off, so I was glad I managed to get this photo of him.
Just got home from our girlie lunch and it is another very hot day.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
2
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4677
photos
250
followers
130
following
277% complete
View this month »
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Islandgirl
ace
Wow what a great image!
February 7th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Spectacular!
February 7th, 2025
