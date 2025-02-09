Previous
Coming Up For Air by onewing
Coming Up For Air

Another photo from Oakvale Farm. I just loved the bulging eyes of this little turtle as he came up for air.
Mags ace
Wow! Very cool capture! I love its shell.
February 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
What a flat shell.
February 9th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
cute
February 9th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of it mostly under water.
February 9th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Love it
February 9th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good shot- he looks a little surprised to see you there.
February 9th, 2025  
