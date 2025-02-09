Sign up
Photo 1015
Coming Up For Air
Another photo from Oakvale Farm. I just loved the bulging eyes of this little turtle as he came up for air.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
6
4
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Views
21
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Mags
ace
Wow! Very cool capture! I love its shell.
February 9th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
What a flat shell.
February 9th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
February 9th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of it mostly under water.
February 9th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Love it
February 9th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good shot- he looks a little surprised to see you there.
February 9th, 2025
