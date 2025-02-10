Previous
Black Swan by onewing
Black Swan

There are lots of black swans at Oakvale and they just wander around the farm as they wish. They are very tame.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Rick ace
Great shot.
February 10th, 2025  
