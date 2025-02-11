Previous
Oakvale Farm Collage by onewing
Photo 1017

Oakvale Farm Collage

Sorry I have been a bit absent, but we lost Internet connection last night and it only came back again today. I think it was due to storms.

I have been out at 2 U3A events today, one this morning and one this afternoon and only just got home.

Here is one last series of shots from Oakvale Farm. Hope you have enjoyed them.

I love going to Oakvale as there are lots of photo opportunities.

Diana ace
A wonderful collage filled with beautiful shots, I love them all :-)
February 11th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
love the collection.
February 11th, 2025  
