Photo 1018
Angophora Tree
I do love the twists and turns of the branches of these trees.
I think they may be a variety of angophora but not sure, maybe someone can identify them. I think Google says Angophora costata, commonly known as Sydney red gum, rusty gum or smooth-barked apple
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
KoalaGardens🐨
ooooh nice, I have Angophora floribunda, the rough barked apple gum - they are quite twisty too but these are marvellous!
February 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome curves
February 12th, 2025
