Angophora Tree by onewing
Photo 1018

Angophora Tree

I do love the twists and turns of the branches of these trees.

I think they may be a variety of angophora but not sure, maybe someone can identify them. I think Google says Angophora costata, commonly known as Sydney red gum, rusty gum or smooth-barked apple
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh nice, I have Angophora floribunda, the rough barked apple gum - they are quite twisty too but these are marvellous!
February 12th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome curves
February 12th, 2025  
