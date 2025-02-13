Previous
Fishing by onewing
Fishing

We have been out with the walking group today and then for lunch afterwards but no photos today as it was along our local stretch of beach, so I think I have taken so enough photos here in the past.

I took this photo at Box Beach a couple of days ago. I hope the fishermen were successful
Babs

I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Nice capture.
February 13th, 2025  
Nice beach/fishing shot.
February 13th, 2025  
