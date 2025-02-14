Sign up
Photo 1020
Boondelbah Island
I took this photo a couple of days ago from Box Beach.
The island in the distance is Boondelbah Island an uninhabited island and protected nature reserve.
I love the colours of the water in the foreground.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome photograph
February 14th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Love the colour of the water, awesome wave!
February 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot and great timing on that wave!
February 14th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such beautiful tones and hues of blue of the sea, and lovely timing in catching that powerful wave = fav
February 14th, 2025
Barb
ace
Absolutely gorgeous capture of these waves! Beautiful overall scene!
February 14th, 2025
