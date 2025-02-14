Previous
Boondelbah Island by onewing
Photo 1020

Boondelbah Island

I took this photo a couple of days ago from Box Beach.

The island in the distance is Boondelbah Island an uninhabited island and protected nature reserve.

I love the colours of the water in the foreground.
14th February 2025

Christine Sztukowski
Awesome photograph
February 14th, 2025  
Islandgirl
Love the colour of the water, awesome wave!
February 14th, 2025  
Mags
Beautiful shot and great timing on that wave!
February 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Such beautiful tones and hues of blue of the sea, and lovely timing in catching that powerful wave = fav
February 14th, 2025  
Barb
Absolutely gorgeous capture of these waves! Beautiful overall scene!
February 14th, 2025  
