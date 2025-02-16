Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1022
Crested Tern
Late posting today because we have been out all day at a friend's 80th birthday party and just got home.
I saw this crested tern on our local beach yesterday. Not a very clear shot because I didn't want to get too close and scare him away.
I have never seen one of these birds on our local beach before, so quite pleased I spotted him.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4686
photos
251
followers
132
following
280% complete
View this month »
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close