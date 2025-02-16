Previous
Crested Tern by onewing
Photo 1022

Crested Tern

Late posting today because we have been out all day at a friend's 80th birthday party and just got home.

I saw this crested tern on our local beach yesterday. Not a very clear shot because I didn't want to get too close and scare him away.

I have never seen one of these birds on our local beach before, so quite pleased I spotted him.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
280% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact