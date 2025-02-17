Sign up
Layers
We don't usually get an onshore breeze at our local beach but when we do the seagrass washes up onto the sand and we see waves too. I quite like the layers the wind has made.
Sorry I was absent this weekend, but I have had a busy few day.
Just off to physio now because the pain in my right hip and leg are playing up again. Having trouble walking again at the moment.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Love your photo, Babs! Sorry, though, to hear you have right hip and leg pain interfering with your walking. I deal with the same thing on that same side. Prayers for relief for you so you can get back to walking regularly, as I know you love to do!
February 17th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
👌❤️
February 17th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous
February 17th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. I hope the PT helps.
February 17th, 2025
