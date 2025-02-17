Previous
Layers by onewing
Photo 1023

Layers

We don't usually get an onshore breeze at our local beach but when we do the seagrass washes up onto the sand and we see waves too. I quite like the layers the wind has made.

Sorry I was absent this weekend, but I have had a busy few day.

Just off to physio now because the pain in my right hip and leg are playing up again. Having trouble walking again at the moment.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
280% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Love your photo, Babs! Sorry, though, to hear you have right hip and leg pain interfering with your walking. I deal with the same thing on that same side. Prayers for relief for you so you can get back to walking regularly, as I know you love to do!
February 17th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
👌❤️
February 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous
February 17th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. I hope the PT helps.
February 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact