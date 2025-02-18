Tony and Blondie

I have been taking photos of birds in our garden as I am a bit limited on going out to take photos at the moment because of my hip and leg.



It is a bit easier today after physio and I have an appointment with my GP on Monday, so hopefully things can be fixed soon.



Many of you will remember our regular kookaburra visitors Onewing and Squawk, who visited us for years, well they have both gone to that great aviary in the sky now and Tony here on the left is the last of their offspring.



Tony has now got a new partner as you can see, and we have called her Blondie.



If you check out the top of their heads, all kookaburras have slightly different markings which is how I can identify them. Blondie as you can see has much lighter markings, hence the name.



Tony's markings on the top of his head are almost speckled and darker.



I wonder how long it will be before they bring a youngster to visit us.