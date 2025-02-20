Sign up
Previous
Photo 1026
Eastern Rosella
This week I am posting photos of birds taken in our garden.
Eastern Rosellas are such timid birds but I managed to get this photo from our family room using a lot of zoom.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Rick
ace
Great shot.
February 20th, 2025
amyK
ace
Beautifully colorful
February 20th, 2025
