Eastern Rosella by onewing
Photo 1026

Eastern Rosella

This week I am posting photos of birds taken in our garden.

Eastern Rosellas are such timid birds but I managed to get this photo from our family room using a lot of zoom.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Rick ace
Great shot.
February 20th, 2025  
amyK ace
Beautifully colorful
February 20th, 2025  
