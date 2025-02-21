Previous
Ida by onewing
Ida

We call this kookaburra Ida after my daughter's dog because she is so clumsy. Deb our daughter has a Weimaraner called Ida and her dog is so clumsy just like this little lady.

This isn't a very good angle, but I needed to be quick to get this shot before she flew off.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
