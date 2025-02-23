Previous
Mrs Currawong by onewing
Mrs Currawong

The currawongs are back and this is Mrs Currawong. I haven't seen them for a few weeks.

This lady isn't as brave as her partner, who comes right up to me to be fed by hand, but she does like me to put mince on one of our metal garden chairs rather than on the floor. I think she is more sophisticated and thinks it is a table, ha ha.

Unfortunately, when I took this photo, it was just before a rainbow lorikeet chased her off. Even though she is much bigger than the lorikeets they do tend to boss her. She did return though and was able to be fed.
Babs

l.eggzy (Linda) ace
She sounds a lot more timid & gentler than the currawongs here - they are very dominant & sadly I've seen them kill a few smaller birds.

Lovely shot of Mrs Currawong
February 23rd, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
What lovely soft details. I think that she knows to play the long game.
February 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up, what a beautiful eye she has.
February 23rd, 2025  
