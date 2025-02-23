Mrs Currawong

The currawongs are back and this is Mrs Currawong. I haven't seen them for a few weeks.



This lady isn't as brave as her partner, who comes right up to me to be fed by hand, but she does like me to put mince on one of our metal garden chairs rather than on the floor. I think she is more sophisticated and thinks it is a table, ha ha.



Unfortunately, when I took this photo, it was just before a rainbow lorikeet chased her off. Even though she is much bigger than the lorikeets they do tend to boss her. She did return though and was able to be fed.