Ready, Steady, Go by onewing
Ready, Steady, Go

I had to sit very still and hold my breath to get this photo from my family room.

I didn't want to scare this nervous eastern rosella away.

Luckily, he decided to have a quick bath, and I managed to get a few photos before he flew off.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
Kathy ace
Wow, how colorful the bird is, and looking so clean in the bath!
February 24th, 2025  
Rick ace
Great shots.
February 24th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Excellent captures Babs! O know how still you have to be! Fav
February 24th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
He is having a wonderful time
February 24th, 2025  
