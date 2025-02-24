Sign up
Previous
Photo 1030
Ready, Steady, Go
I had to sit very still and hold my breath to get this photo from my family room.
I didn't want to scare this nervous eastern rosella away.
Luckily, he decided to have a quick bath, and I managed to get a few photos before he flew off.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
4
4
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4696
photos
253
followers
133
following
282% complete
View this month »
Kathy
ace
Wow, how colorful the bird is, and looking so clean in the bath!
February 24th, 2025
Rick
ace
Great shots.
February 24th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Excellent captures Babs! O know how still you have to be! Fav
February 24th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
He is having a wonderful time
February 24th, 2025
