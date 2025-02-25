Sign up
Previous
Photo 1031
It's My Turn Now
This blue faced honeyeater waited patiently until the eastern corella had finished having a bath before he came down for a drink and a bath.
I know his face is green, but he is a juvenile and their faces don't turn blue until they are adults.
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
4
4
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4697
photos
253
followers
133
following
282% complete
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Kathy A
ace
Such a piercing eye
February 25th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful bird, love the colours and that piercing eye.
February 25th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Excellent close shot
February 25th, 2025
Brian
ace
Awesome 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
February 25th, 2025
