It's My Turn Now by onewing
Photo 1031

It's My Turn Now

This blue faced honeyeater waited patiently until the eastern corella had finished having a bath before he came down for a drink and a bath.

I know his face is green, but he is a juvenile and their faces don't turn blue until they are adults.

25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Kathy A ace
Such a piercing eye
February 25th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful bird, love the colours and that piercing eye.
February 25th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Excellent close shot
February 25th, 2025  
Brian ace
Awesome 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
February 25th, 2025  
