It's All Mine by onewing
Photo 1032

It's All Mine

This cheeky corella isn't keen on sharing the seed with anyone. He pecks at the rainbow lorikeets if they try to get to the sunflower seeds before him and he really is the boss in the garden.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
He is gorgeous
February 26th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Ha ha .. wonderful capture Babs!
Move out I'm flying in!
February 26th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
The winner!
February 26th, 2025  
Rick ace
Great shot.
February 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
He seems so happy with himself ;-)
February 26th, 2025  
