The Brave One

One last photo of the birds in our garden.



I took this photo yesterday.



We have a pair of galahs that have been visiting our garden for a few weeks, and they are even more nervous than the eastern rosellas, especially when the corellas are around, but this one was the brave one and I managed to get one photo of him before he flew off.



He and his partner came down again for the seed once I had gone indoors though so at least they still got fed.