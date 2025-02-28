Sign up
Previous
Photo 1034
The Last Day of Summer
We have been out with the walking group at Fenninghams Island. A very hot day for the end of summer - 31 degrees c at the moment.
We then went to Crest at Birubi for lunch.
As you can see the tourists have gone now. There were a few surfers out on the water but not much in the way of waves for them.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Taken
28th February 2025 12:24pm
