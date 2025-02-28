Previous
The Last Day of Summer by onewing
The Last Day of Summer

We have been out with the walking group at Fenninghams Island. A very hot day for the end of summer - 31 degrees c at the moment.

We then went to Crest at Birubi for lunch.

As you can see the tourists have gone now. There were a few surfers out on the water but not much in the way of waves for them.
Babs

@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
