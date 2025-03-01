Previous
First Day of Autumn by onewing
First Day of Autumn

It is the first day of Autumn in Australia today and I wandered up to Fingal Bay while I was out this morning.

A bit cooler than it was yesterday but still fairly humid with temperatures around 29 c
Kelly Ann Gray ace
Just perfect.
March 1st, 2025  
Kathy ace
Good there's still a lifeguard on duty.
March 1st, 2025  
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful capture! It’s nearing spring here.
March 1st, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Lovely beach capture. It's just over 38 here - next week is meant to be a bit cooler...yay!
March 1st, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I don’t know how effective that lifeguard would be. Beautiful capture of the wave.
March 1st, 2025  
Rick ace
Awesome capture. Love the wave action.
March 1st, 2025  
