Previous
Photo 1035
First Day of Autumn
It is the first day of Autumn in Australia today and I wandered up to Fingal Bay while I was out this morning.
A bit cooler than it was yesterday but still fairly humid with temperatures around 29 c
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
6
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4701
photos
254
followers
133
following
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Just perfect.
March 1st, 2025
Kathy
ace
Good there's still a lifeguard on duty.
March 1st, 2025
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful capture! It’s nearing spring here.
March 1st, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Lovely beach capture. It's just over 38 here - next week is meant to be a bit cooler...yay!
March 1st, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I don’t know how effective that lifeguard would be. Beautiful capture of the wave.
March 1st, 2025
Rick
ace
Awesome capture. Love the wave action.
March 1st, 2025
