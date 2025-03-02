Previous
Camels by onewing
Photo 1036

Camels

A couple of days ago we were out with the walking group and afterwards had lunch at Crest at Birubi. As many of you know this is the beach where the camels are and of course, I can't go to Birubi without taking photos of camels can I.

I took these photos as they were setting up the next lot of people for a ride. The camels were just sitting patiently.

I spoke to one of the handlers and she told me that the camels have different coloured tags and that tells them which ones friendly, which ones are feisty etc.

My hip and pain in my groin have been fine for a few weeks now and I managed the walk but unfortunately, while walking back to our car after lunch it began to play up again and now, I am in a lot of pain and unable to walk far.

I have a medical appointment on Thursday so hopefully should be able to find out more then.

I had a medical appointment last week because I have to have B12 injections and of course, the day I was there my hip was fine so they couldn't do anything about it at that time. Typical isn't it. Hope the pain eases soon, I hate not being as mobile as I am used to.

2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Really praying for your pain to be relieved quickly, Babs, and that your medical appointment will bring understanding of what is causing it! I deal with chronic low back and hip pain which only seems to have increased since my knee replacement surgery. Ironically, even my healing knee is far less painful than the back! I know you love walking with your friends and we here all love seeing the lovely photos from your outings! These of the camels are marvelous! Will be thinking of you in the coming week! :-)
March 2nd, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Sorry to hear about your flare up! Maybe you overdid it, but I’m sure you realise that. Take care, Thursday can’t come quick enough.
Fun collage.
March 2nd, 2025  
eDorre ace
Love the camel faces and thanks for the color info. Good thoughts on getting to the bottom of your pain issues.
March 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact