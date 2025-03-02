Camels

A couple of days ago we were out with the walking group and afterwards had lunch at Crest at Birubi. As many of you know this is the beach where the camels are and of course, I can't go to Birubi without taking photos of camels can I.



I took these photos as they were setting up the next lot of people for a ride. The camels were just sitting patiently.



I spoke to one of the handlers and she told me that the camels have different coloured tags and that tells them which ones friendly, which ones are feisty etc.



My hip and pain in my groin have been fine for a few weeks now and I managed the walk but unfortunately, while walking back to our car after lunch it began to play up again and now, I am in a lot of pain and unable to walk far.



I have a medical appointment on Thursday so hopefully should be able to find out more then.



I had a medical appointment last week because I have to have B12 injections and of course, the day I was there my hip was fine so they couldn't do anything about it at that time. Typical isn't it. Hope the pain eases soon, I hate not being as mobile as I am used to.



