Camel Train - Off They Go by onewing
Photo 1038

Camel Train - Off They Go

After I had taken the close-up photos of camels a couple of days ago I waited until they were loaded up with tourists and took this photo just as they were starting their trek across the dunes.

Can't go to Birubi without photographing the camels can I.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
@onewing

I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
284% complete

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
What a great capture.
March 4th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
I’m so glad you photograph the camels. This is such a great storytelling shot!
March 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s such a special sight… an amazing beach for sure.
March 4th, 2025  
Barb ace
Fascinating shot!
March 4th, 2025  
