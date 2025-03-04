Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1038
Camel Train - Off They Go
After I had taken the close-up photos of camels a couple of days ago I waited until they were loaded up with tourists and took this photo just as they were starting their trek across the dunes.
Can't go to Birubi without photographing the camels can I.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4704
photos
254
followers
133
following
284% complete
View this month »
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
What a great capture.
March 4th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
I’m so glad you photograph the camels. This is such a great storytelling shot!
March 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s such a special sight… an amazing beach for sure.
March 4th, 2025
Barb
ace
Fascinating shot!
March 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close