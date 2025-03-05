Previous
Birubi Again by onewing
Birubi Again

It is raining on and off today as the weather down the east coast is rather unpredictable at the moment due to the cyclone in Queensland.

Although we are a long way from the cyclone it does seem to be having an impact on our weather at the moment.

A busy week here, I have been out at a U3A meet up this afternoon and we are out for dinner with friends this evening.

Here is one more photo taken at Birubi a few days ago.

As you can see the beach is rather empty now the tourists have gone.

It is busy as far as people having lunch at Crest the Surf Lifesaving restaurant and there are always local surfers here when the conditions are right.

Bus tours come here to this beach to go on the camel rides but, of course, they don't stay long they just go on the camels and then leave again.

It does get busy at weekends though as tourists arrive here all year round.

Thanks for your lovely comments on yesterday's camel photo, it is always a pleasure to take photos of them.
Kathy A ace
An empty beach is such a beautiful sight.

Beautiful day here today but lots of rain is forecast from Friday
March 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this most beautiful beach, it seems enormous!
March 5th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Such beautiful sunshine!
March 5th, 2025  
Babs ace
@kjarn Rained here on and off since last night.

@ludwigsdiana This beach goes from here at Birubi, Anna Bay to Stockton in Newcastle, 32 km
March 5th, 2025  
eDorre ace
What a beautiful beachy view
March 5th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful spot.
March 5th, 2025  
