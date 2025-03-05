Sign up
Previous
Photo 1039
Birubi Again
It is raining on and off today as the weather down the east coast is rather unpredictable at the moment due to the cyclone in Queensland.
Although we are a long way from the cyclone it does seem to be having an impact on our weather at the moment.
A busy week here, I have been out at a U3A meet up this afternoon and we are out for dinner with friends this evening.
Here is one more photo taken at Birubi a few days ago.
As you can see the beach is rather empty now the tourists have gone.
It is busy as far as people having lunch at Crest the Surf Lifesaving restaurant and there are always local surfers here when the conditions are right.
Bus tours come here to this beach to go on the camel rides but, of course, they don't stay long they just go on the camels and then leave again.
It does get busy at weekends though as tourists arrive here all year round.
Thanks for your lovely comments on yesterday's camel photo, it is always a pleasure to take photos of them.
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Kathy A
ace
An empty beach is such a beautiful sight.
Beautiful day here today but lots of rain is forecast from Friday
March 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this most beautiful beach, it seems enormous!
March 5th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Such beautiful sunshine!
March 5th, 2025
Babs
ace
@kjarn
Rained here on and off since last night.
@ludwigsdiana
This beach goes from here at Birubi, Anna Bay to Stockton in Newcastle, 32 km
March 5th, 2025
eDorre
ace
What a beautiful beachy view
March 5th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful spot.
March 5th, 2025
