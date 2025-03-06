A Grey Evening

Last night we were out for dinner with friends at Soldiers Point and it was a very damp, warm and grey evening as you can see from this view from the restaurant.



This shot looks like black and white but in fact it is colour. You can just see a little bit of blue in the sky, top left, if you look closely.



The rain did hold off though while we were out but poured down overnight.



It has turned cooler today and at least the humidity isn't as bad.