Previous
Photo 1040
A Grey Evening
Last night we were out for dinner with friends at Soldiers Point and it was a very damp, warm and grey evening as you can see from this view from the restaurant.
This shot looks like black and white but in fact it is colour. You can just see a little bit of blue in the sky, top left, if you look closely.
The rain did hold off though while we were out but poured down overnight.
It has turned cooler today and at least the humidity isn't as bad.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
2
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4706
photos
254
followers
133
following
Christine Sztukowski
ace
My kind of evening
March 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful! Looks very peaceful.
March 6th, 2025
