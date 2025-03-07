Sign up
Previous
Photo 1041
The Marina - Nelson Bay
I have been out at our girlie lunch today down by the wharf in Nelson Bay.
It started out as a very wet day but although it is still pretty grey, the rain stopped, and we had a lovely lunch.
I got to the wharf early and walked along the breakwater taking photos.
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
4
0
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Taken
7th March 2025 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Such a special place, even when the weather is a bit grey.
March 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love wharfs and yacht harbours as they bring back so many wonderful memories. Lovely capture and scene, some beautiful boats and yachts there.
March 7th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Great shot.
Its been alternating grey and blue, sun and rain all day here
March 7th, 2025
Brian
ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
March 7th, 2025
