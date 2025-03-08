Previous
Preening by onewing
Photo 1042

Preening

Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment but had a busy week.

This is another photo taken yesterday at the marina in Nelson Bay just before I went for lunch with my girlie pals.

This morning I went to the cinema with a friend and then out for lunch afterwards.

It is sunnier today than it was yesterday but still around 26 degrees c with 75% humidity. The humidity is a killer, and it is very steamy after a rainy night last night.

Judging by the amount of bird poop on the post I guess this a regular resting place for the pelicans and cormorants.

I will try and catch up with your photos later this afternoon.
Babs

ace
@onewing
Barb ace
Amazing photo!
March 8th, 2025  
eDorre ace
What a fun shot
March 8th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
That’s a beauty, Babs
March 8th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous shot!
March 8th, 2025  
