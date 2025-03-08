Sign up
Previous
Photo 1042
Preening
Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment but had a busy week.
This is another photo taken yesterday at the marina in Nelson Bay just before I went for lunch with my girlie pals.
This morning I went to the cinema with a friend and then out for lunch afterwards.
It is sunnier today than it was yesterday but still around 26 degrees c with 75% humidity. The humidity is a killer, and it is very steamy after a rainy night last night.
Judging by the amount of bird poop on the post I guess this a regular resting place for the pelicans and cormorants.
I will try and catch up with your photos later this afternoon.
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Taken
7th March 2025 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Amazing photo!
March 8th, 2025
eDorre
ace
What a fun shot
March 8th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
That’s a beauty, Babs
March 8th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous shot!
March 8th, 2025
