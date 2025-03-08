Preening

Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment but had a busy week.



This is another photo taken yesterday at the marina in Nelson Bay just before I went for lunch with my girlie pals.



This morning I went to the cinema with a friend and then out for lunch afterwards.



It is sunnier today than it was yesterday but still around 26 degrees c with 75% humidity. The humidity is a killer, and it is very steamy after a rainy night last night.



Judging by the amount of bird poop on the post I guess this a regular resting place for the pelicans and cormorants.



I will try and catch up with your photos later this afternoon.