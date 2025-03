Pole Art

David and I had to go to Raymond Terrace this morning and while we were there, we had a walk along the riverfront. I spotted these pole artworks so have put them together in a collage. I think they are so colourful and lovely to see as we walked along.



It was very overcast with occasional drizzle but so warm and humid.



