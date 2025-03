I am not taking part in the rainbow theme but as the weather here on the east coast has been so grey for a few days I thought I needed some colours so for the next week I will be making my own rainbows.Last year I did a month of rainbows for the theme, and this is a variation on a lolly stick orb I made last year,I had a play with it in photo.fun and this is what it came up with.We are further south than where the ex tropical cyclone hit land but now, I think we are beginning to get the rain as it is drifting down the coast. Luckily not torrential here though.I hope people who live further north are over the worst of the bad weather now.