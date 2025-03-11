Put on a Happy Face

Still raining here. I think we are in for a couple more days of rain and then hopefully the sun will return.



As I said I am not taking part in the rainbow theme but will post a week of pictures of rainbow colours.



I spotted these happy face stickers in our local newsagents and took a photo of them.



I have been out all day and just got home. This morning I went to a Cryptic Crosswords session at our local U3A and then this afternoon a speaker called Paul Taylor who is a geologist who gave a talk at our community centre on the volcanoes of Tonga. Such an interesting talk.

