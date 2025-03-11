Previous
Put on a Happy Face by onewing
Photo 1045

Put on a Happy Face

Still raining here. I think we are in for a couple more days of rain and then hopefully the sun will return.

As I said I am not taking part in the rainbow theme but will post a week of pictures of rainbow colours.

I spotted these happy face stickers in our local newsagents and took a photo of them.

I have been out all day and just got home. This morning I went to a Cryptic Crosswords session at our local U3A and then this afternoon a speaker called Paul Taylor who is a geologist who gave a talk at our community centre on the volcanoes of Tonga. Such an interesting talk.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact