Smartie Stars by onewing
Photo 1046

Smartie Stars

I am posting rainbow photos this week and this is day 3.

This photo has had lots of other incarnations. First of all it was a Smartie photo taken during lockdown.

https://365project.org/onewing/365/2020-05-11

then last year I played with it and turned it into a little planet photo.

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2024-03-14

and now I played with it in photoshop and turned it into this version. I think I prefer this one best.

12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Purdey (Sharon) ace
What a fun edit.
March 12th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Such wonderful patterns...at first I thought they were jelly beans :)
March 12th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
No wonder you’re so smart, you love Smarties!
Great design.
March 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
How fabulous they look and create a wonderful pattern. Are these your props, or did you eat them Babs ;-)
March 12th, 2025  
eDorre ace
What fun! You are a Smartie!
March 12th, 2025  
