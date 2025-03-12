Sign up
Previous
Photo 1046
Smartie Stars
I am posting rainbow photos this week and this is day 3.
This photo has had lots of other incarnations. First of all it was a Smartie photo taken during lockdown.
https://365project.org/onewing/365/2020-05-11
then last year I played with it and turned it into a little planet photo.
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2024-03-14
and now I played with it in photoshop and turned it into this version. I think I prefer this one best.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
What a fun edit.
March 12th, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Such wonderful patterns...at first I thought they were jelly beans :)
March 12th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
No wonder you’re so smart, you love Smarties!
Great design.
March 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
How fabulous they look and create a wonderful pattern. Are these your props, or did you eat them Babs ;-)
March 12th, 2025
eDorre
ace
What fun! You are a Smartie!
March 12th, 2025
Great design.