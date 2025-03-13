Double Rainbow

Day four of my week of rainbow photos and a double rainbow seems appropriate after days of rain. Today has been very hot and sunny though and it is still 27 degrees now at 5 pm.



It has been a long day today and I have only just got home.



This morning, I went out with the walking group but because of my hip and groin problems I could only do a short walk. Most people did the long walk but a few of us ended up at a cafe at the sailing club for a cuppa until the others got back again. We then went for lunch at Soldiers Point.



After lunch I had booked into a craft class as part of seniors week at our local community centre and library. That was from 2 pm to 4 pm and I am shattered now.



I will catch up with your photos later this evening, but at least I don't have to get dinner ready tonight.