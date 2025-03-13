Previous
Double Rainbow by onewing
Double Rainbow

Day four of my week of rainbow photos and a double rainbow seems appropriate after days of rain. Today has been very hot and sunny though and it is still 27 degrees now at 5 pm.

It has been a long day today and I have only just got home.

This morning, I went out with the walking group but because of my hip and groin problems I could only do a short walk. Most people did the long walk but a few of us ended up at a cafe at the sailing club for a cuppa until the others got back again. We then went for lunch at Soldiers Point.

After lunch I had booked into a craft class as part of seniors week at our local community centre and library. That was from 2 pm to 4 pm and I am shattered now.

I will catch up with your photos later this evening, but at least I don't have to get dinner ready tonight.
13th March 2025

Babs

@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
