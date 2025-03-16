Umbrella Abstract

This is the last of my week of rainbow photos. Hope you have enjoyed them.



When I started this series, we were in the wake of Cyclone Alfred and the weather was dull and dreary, so I needed brightening up. It seems to have done the trick because for the last few days the sun has shone, and the temperature has been in the high 20s and the low 30s c. Today is 31 degrees C, so I think I had better stop rainbows now in case the temperature goes even higher.



This image started out as a photo of the inside of a rainbow umbrella, and I played with it in photo.fun. This is the result.