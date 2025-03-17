Sign up
Photo 1051
Soldiers Point Walk
Now I have finished my week of rainbow photos the temperature has dropped from 32 degrees c yesterday to 21 c today. Quite a difference.
I am now going to post photos taken while out with the walking group last Thursday.
I only did the short walk because my hip and groin pain were giving me problems, but it was a lovely day walking along the waterfront.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre
ace
Such a beautiful group of water views
March 17th, 2025
