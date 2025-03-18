Sign up
Previous
Photo 1052
He Forgot His Lunch
I took these photos from the cafe at the sailing club last Thursday as we were having a cuppa waiting for some of the walkers return. We did the short walk and had some time to spare.
I spotted this helicopter circling around the boat in the distance on the left photo. Then I spotted a package being dropped (right photo) If you look closely, you can just about spot it.
At first we thought it was part of a rescue but then realized the helicopter was a private helicopter and not a Westpac one used in air sea rescue.
After it had dropped the package both the helicopter and the boat went off in the distance of The Heads and out to the ocean.
One of our group said 'Looks as thought the chap on the boat forgot his lunch' but on a darker side maybe it could have been drugs drop. Hope it was just his lunch. ha ha
Whatever it was it made an interesting conversation as we drank our tea.
18th March 2025
Lou Ann
ace
It does seem they would have chosen a more private place if they were doing something illegal.
March 18th, 2025
L. H.
ace
Hahahah. I’m laughing at the lunch joke.
March 18th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Interesting shot and speculation. I vote lunch
March 18th, 2025
