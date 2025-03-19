Previous
Cafe Decorations by onewing
Cafe Decorations

Another photo from last Thursday. I quite liked the decoration at the Sailing Club while we were having a cuppa waiting for the rest of our walking group to return.
Babs

ace
@onewing
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre ace
Good eye, what a fun collection of pretty signs
March 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these beautifully decorated signs.
March 19th, 2025  
