Previous
Photo 1054
The Jetty
Posting early because I am out this afternoon.
One last photo while we were out with the walking group last Thursday.
After we left cafe, we wandered past the jetty on our way to the restaurant where we had lunch.
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
2
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4720
photos
254
followers
133
following
288% complete
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G988U1
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
*lynn
ace
beautiful place to be
March 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a lovely capture!
March 20th, 2025
