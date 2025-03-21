Sign up
Previous
Photo 1055
Fig Tree
I just love the trunk and roots of fig trees, they really are nature's artwork.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
4
1
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
Lou Ann
ace
Really incredible! And beautiful too. Fig trees don’t grow this large in America.
March 21st, 2025
Suzanne
ace
We have Morton Bay Figs in Fawkner Park and they are magnificent! Great shot!
March 21st, 2025
Rick
ace
Cool capture. Pretty sure the fig trees here don't grow that large.
March 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This tree is so awesome
March 21st, 2025
