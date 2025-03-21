Previous
Fig Tree by onewing
Fig Tree

I just love the trunk and roots of fig trees, they really are nature's artwork.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Babs

Babs
Lou Ann ace
Really incredible! And beautiful too. Fig trees don’t grow this large in America.
March 21st, 2025  
Suzanne ace
We have Morton Bay Figs in Fawkner Park and they are magnificent! Great shot!
March 21st, 2025  
Rick ace
Cool capture. Pretty sure the fig trees here don't grow that large.
March 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
This tree is so awesome
March 21st, 2025  
