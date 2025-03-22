Sign up
Photo 1056
Almost the Whole Tree
Yesterday I posted a photo of a close up of this tree showing the trunk and roots and as we walked further away along the riverbank, I took this photo and still couldn't get the whole tree in the picture, it was huge.
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4722
photos
254
followers
133
following
Tags
tree
,
moreton bay fig
