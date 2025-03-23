Sign up
Previous
Photo 1057
King Street Houses
While we were at Raymond Terrace I walked along King Street taking photos of some of the old houses along there.
These houses were built in the mid 1800s and have done well to survive because very often the riverbank overflows and the streets get flooded.
The last flood was about 4 years ago and they have tried to put in retaining walls along the riverbank to stop the low-lying houses being flooded. Hope it does the trick.
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Susan Klassen
ace
Lovely collage of this houses.
March 23rd, 2025
