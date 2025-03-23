King Street Houses

While we were at Raymond Terrace I walked along King Street taking photos of some of the old houses along there.



These houses were built in the mid 1800s and have done well to survive because very often the riverbank overflows and the streets get flooded.



The last flood was about 4 years ago and they have tried to put in retaining walls along the riverbank to stop the low-lying houses being flooded. Hope it does the trick.