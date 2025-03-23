Previous
King Street Houses by onewing
Photo 1057

King Street Houses

While we were at Raymond Terrace I walked along King Street taking photos of some of the old houses along there.

These houses were built in the mid 1800s and have done well to survive because very often the riverbank overflows and the streets get flooded.

The last flood was about 4 years ago and they have tried to put in retaining walls along the riverbank to stop the low-lying houses being flooded. Hope it does the trick.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Lovely collage of this houses.
March 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact