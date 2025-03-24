Yesterday I had a play with some flower photos and for this last week of March I am going to post rainbow photos.
Each photo week started out as a single flower, then I created the wave pattern in the background. Once I had done that, I turned the picture into a little planet image and this is the result. Each photo this week has been edited in the same way. Hope you enjoy them.
Sorry Casa @casablanca I did warn you in advance and hope you have the smelling salts ready. I have disguised them a bit though so hope you can cope. 😂