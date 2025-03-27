Sign up
Previous
Photo 1061
Green
I am late posting tonight because we have been out with our local U3A to Wangi Wangi today and just got home.
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's 'Yellow' photo.
Continuing with the same theme of a week of rainbow photos, it wasn't easy to find a green flower but eventually I found this one in a friend's garden.
Will try and catch up with your photos later this evening when I have had a nice cup of tea.
I did make a few comments on your photos while I was on the bus coming home this afternoon, but it did get a bit bumpy, so I had to stop.
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Tags
rainbow2025
Diana
ace
Oh this is just too gorgeous Babs, I love the tone in tone!
March 27th, 2025
